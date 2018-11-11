PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Concerned citizens helped a man hurt Sunday near the Portland Saturday Market.
Officers responded just before 3 p.m. near 40 Southwest Naito Parkway and found the man lying on the ground and the citizens providing aid.
First responders transported the man to a nearby hospital, where police say he is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Jon P. Moudy, 38, was arrested without incident in connection to the assault.
According to police, Moudy was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing a charge of assault in the second degree.
Detectives with the bureau’s Assault Detail continue to investigate.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0416, shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Christopher Traynor at 503-823-0416, christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.