PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say a man is under arrest after a shooting in north Portland.

On Monday, at 6:46 p.m. officers responded to the 4800 block of North Lombard Street after several people reported being shot at. No one was hurt.

Officers found several bullet strikes to a nearby building and obtained a detailed description of both the shooter and the vehicle he was in at the time.

At 8:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 8200 block of North Fowler Avenue after a vehicle drove into the yard of a home. The driver became belligerent towards the homeowner, who tried to check on the driver.

Responding officers recognized the vehicle as being involved in the earlier shooting. Officers saw that the driver also matched the description of the shooting suspect provided by witnesses, so detained him. Evidence of a shooting was visible inside the car.

Michael Fair-Mabry, 33, was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

3 counts of attempted murder

4 counts of unlawful use of a firearm

Felon in possession of a firearm

Unlawful use of a motor vehicle

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Fair-Mabry was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.