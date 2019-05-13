PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police continue to investigate after they say a person was stabbed Monday morning in Portland’s Old Town Chinatown.
According to officers, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their neck and arm and was transported to an area hospital. They say the suspect, 58-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Lance, was arrested after he was also transported to the hospital with injuries related to the altercation.
The arrest occurred after officers responded to a disturbance call involving a weapon near Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street at approximately 7:21 a.m.
Rodriguez-Lance was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on one count of assault in the second degree, one count of unlawful use of weapon and on an outstanding parole violation warrant.
