HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with a shooting near the Hillsboro airport last week.
17-year-old Adrian Bucio-Rodriguez was killed on Oct. 9, according to police.
Officers that night responded to a report of shots fired on Northeast Barberry Drive near 17th Avenue. They said shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. and confirmed a second person was hospitalized in the shooting.
Family and friends previously asked for the community’s help finding those responsible for Bucio-Rodriguez's death.
The juvenile suspect was lodged on charges of murder and attempted murder, according to detectives. No other details have been released, including information about the second person who was hospitalized.
