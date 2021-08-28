PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested a suspect on Saturday in a deadly shooting on a TriMet bus earlier this month.

PPB said on Saturday just before 4 p.m., it received a report that suspect Wayne Thompson was seen in the area of Southeast 139th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Officers did not find him there but checked the area and located him at Southeast 122nd Avenue and SE Stark St. Officers arrested him without incident.

Man who died following disturbance, shooting on TriMet bus identified PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 44-year-old man who died following a disturbance and shooting on a TriMet …

Homicide detectives responded and took custody of Thompson. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Thompson is the suspect in the Aug. 8 death of 44-year-old Adrian Richardson. Police said they responded to the area of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. When they arrived, they found Richardson with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Police said the shooting happened during a disturbance on a TriMet bus.