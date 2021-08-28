PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested a suspect on Saturday in a deadly shooting on a TriMet bus earlier this month.
PPB said on Saturday just before 4 p.m., it received a report that suspect Wayne Thompson was seen in the area of Southeast 139th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Officers did not find him there but checked the area and located him at Southeast 122nd Avenue and SE Stark St. Officers arrested him without incident.
Homicide detectives responded and took custody of Thompson. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Thompson is the suspect in the Aug. 8 death of 44-year-old Adrian Richardson. Police said they responded to the area of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. When they arrived, they found Richardson with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.
Police said the shooting happened during a disturbance on a TriMet bus.
(8) comments
All of our billions of dollars spent on light rail and public transportation, while the liberals here try to make it more and more user unfriendly to drive our own vehicles. Yet, almost daily, we hear about violent attacks and now a death on public transportation. It's getting to the point that law abiding, peaceful people don't feel safe and don't want to ride on public transportation in Portland any longer. It's sad, disheartening, and troubling to me to know just how weak, callous, and obtuse our civic leaders are, who refuse to provide the most basic of public safety norms. It's clear that they just don't care about the safety of those who live in Portland. If they did, they would RE-FUND the portland police bureau with at least the 27 mil they took from them last year. But they won't, because they're inept, and corrupt.
Another one of Ted's kids up to their old shenanigans again. Teddy has done a real number on this town? The voters of this city aren't the brightest apparently. The city is a dumpster fire.
Are you saying we should have voted for an even more psychotic prog lib, Iannarone? Are you are calling the voters not bright? Lol. Look in a mirror.
Bingo. We had no choice in the last election. And the thing is, Iannarone made the mistake of accepting the challenge to debate Wheeler. If she hadn't done that, she probably would have won. We really had to vote for Wheeler, because a vote for anyone else would have been a vote for the Ginger Jihadi.
Another deadly reason to not ride Trimet
Downtown was turned into an unfriendly car destination in hopes of getting you on public transportation. Downtown then collapsed. Public transportation is inefficient and dangerous, Portland Police are incompetent, leftist/democrat/antifa roam the streets looting, rioting and assaulting, the City and County prosecutors are liberal stooges who will not prosecute criminals, how low can Portland sink? Plan on very far. Portland isn't weird, it's just a sad, bad city.
Yup.
I feel bad for you if you live in Portland, the city is a giant dump.
