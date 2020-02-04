VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Vancouver.
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5200 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard at about 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, according to Vancouver police.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man, identified as Trevonta Billie Steven Burks, who had been shot and had died at the scene.
At about 3 p.m., police responded to an urgent care clinic for a man who had a gunshot wound to his hand.
Police say the man, 20-year-old Antoine Steven Archer, was later transported to a local hospital to be treated.
According to police, the investigation revealed that Archer and Burks, who knew each other, had a verbal altercation that turned physical. Police say Archer then shot Burks and also accidentally shot himself in the hand.
Archer was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail. He faces a charge of murder II.
Archer is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.
No additional information was released.
