Police arrest suspect in downtown Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested following a stabbing under the Burnside Bridge Saturday night.
Just after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance under the Burnside Bridge in downtown Portland.
When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to a victim who was bleeding and a suspect nearby.
Police say the suspect started running and led officers on a brief foot pursuit. He was arrested by officers a short distance away. Police also seized multiple knives as evidence.
Officers learned from the victim that he had been hit in the head with a stick and stabbed in the back by the suspect.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Donovan S. Burgess, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces charges of assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and escape in the third degree.
Assault detectives assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 503-823-3333 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-109867.
