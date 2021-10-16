PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect has been arrested in a May shooting in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said on Tuesday, it arrested 30-year-old Joseph Smoot on charges for a shooting that happened on May 28 that left one person injured.

Police said on May 28, officers responded to the 12000 block of Southeast Ash Street and found one person with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded and started an investigation.

PPB said for more than four months, investigators worked the case and developed information on a suspect. On Tuesday, the Special Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team located and arrested Smoot in the 1400 block of Northeast 112th Avenue.

Smoot was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on an arrest warrant for multiple charges.

A search warrant was executed on a vehicle and a loaded pistol was seized.

If anyone has information about this case (#21-144201) or any other shooting, they're asked to contact Portland Police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number.