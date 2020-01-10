FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Forest Grove police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with the death of Cynthia Belton.
Police said Andrea Tijerina was arrested Thursday. She is facing charges of murder and robbery.
On March 19, 2018, officers discovered Belton, 54, dead in her home at College Place Apartments when they arrived for a welfare check. Police considered her death suspicious.
A month after Belton was found dead, police arrested a man for her murder. The charges against that man were later dismissed.
No other details about the investigation and what led to Tijerina's arrest have been released.
Tijerina is expected to be arraigned Friday, according to police.
