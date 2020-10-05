Police arrest suspect in Woodburn attempted kidnapping case involving two girls

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in Woodburn.
Elias Aguilar-Manzano, 26, of Woodburn, was arrested Sunday on the 600 block of Smith Drive. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of attempted kidnapping, attempted sex abuse and coercion.
The investigation began last Wednesday evening when two girls under the age of 12 reported being followed by a man as they walked home from Sunrise Market on North Settlemier Avenue.
The girls said a man followed them, grabbed one of them and tried to make her go with him. The girl resisted and began screaming for help.
Police said the girls were able to get away, and a witness stopped to help as the suspect ran away.
Police released surveillance video of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him.
On Monday, investigators said a person known to Aguilar-Manzano positively identified him from the surveillance images and reported him to police.
Police said Aguilar-Manzano had prior outstanding warrants on charges of probation violation, fourth-degree attempted assault, harassment and attempted felony elude in unrelated incidents.
No further details were released about the investigation. Of note, the suspect in the surveillance video from Wednesday appeared to have long hair, while Aguilar-Manzano, at the time of his arrest, had short hair.
