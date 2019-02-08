PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police responded to a report of a shooting in Portland’s Argay Terrance neighborhood Friday night and arrested a 34-year-old suspect.
Officers rushed to the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 125th Avenue after someone reported that a person associated with a white car had been shot.
Police at the scene located an abandoned white Chevy Cruz, which was later determined to have been reported as stolen, the bureau says.
No victims or people associated with the vehicle were located during the investigation and, as of Friday night, no victims were reported at area hospitals in relation to the incident, police say.
Antoine D. Guyton was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Officers Friday night say they also seized a revolver associated with Guyton.
Police continue to investigate. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Gun Violence Reduction Unit Detective Brian Sims is the lead investigator and can be contacted at (503) 823-2079 or brian.sims@portlandoregon.gov with any information about this incident.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
