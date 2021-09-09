PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested a suspected drug dealer armed with two handguns and a knife in downtown Portland on Thursday morning.
Police said at about 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, officers assigned to the Neighborhood Response Team were working in Old Town when someone waved them down. The person said a man was nearby possibly dealing drugs who had a gun. Officers found 38-year-old Brian Nugent near Northwest Fifth Avenue and Northwest Everett Street.
The officers recognized and arrested Nugent, who they knew was a convicted felon. Police said he was armed with two handguns and a knife. One of the handguns had been reported stolen. He was also is possession of a large number of pills, which officers recovered as evidence.
Nugent was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and is facing multiple charges including distributing methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
(7) comments
heck they could look at most of the faces in old town and see they are felons drug dealing
What a clickbait headline. A gun or guns had nothing to do with anything about a two-bit peddler getting arrested, but that's the freakin' headline since the news media have a policy that all guns and gun owners are bad. This is a nothing article generated to further this station's (and their owner's) political agenda.
What on gods green earth are you talking about. it's rich to say that they're pushing an agenda while pushing your own. First off, do you even know what clickbait means? This headline is not clickbait. It's merely stating that police arrested this man who had guns on his person. Something you should be happy about because in this case the gun owner was a bad person. So police got a bad guy and his guns off the streets. it's a good thing. but nooo you've got your own doofus agenda to make the media seem evil. Did they say the guns were why he got arrested? no. they said WITH guns. And what's their political agenda, smart guy. To show that cops did a good job?? More like No1ofConscience.
Three dots = ganger.
And wow, the police responded to a flag down for something like drug dealing instead of the usual "well, call 823-3333 and request service" ???
This will get deleted..... Regular, good citizens cant carry in Portland city limits but convicted felon has two loaded guns? How does that happen? Keep voting to take your 2A rights away, convicted felons and gang member don't care one bit. They want you unarmed.
Wow... actually pro-actively taking the gun away from him before he shot someone with it... what a concept !! I wonder if this would work in the rest of the city?
Small time hood, but getting those two gun and ammo off the street is a win.
