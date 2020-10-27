PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police with help from police dogs and air support arrested two people accused of stealing a couple's minivan in southeast Portland.
The suspects, later identified as Benjamin Louis Hooper and Jeanna Irene Swink, were arrested weeks after they allegedly attacked the owners, with one of the suspects pointing a handgun at them, according to police.
On Tuesday, Hooper and Swink were booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where they face charges of robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hooper is also facing charges including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
On Oct. 12, the owners spotted their minivan in a southeast Portland driveway and tried to take it back, believe the vehicle to be unoccupied, according to police. Swink, who was inside the van, attacked one of the owners to prevent them from taking the van, police said. Hooper joined to attack when the second owner tried to intervene, according to investigators.
Police said during the attack, Hooper pointed a handgun at the owners, threatening to shoot them to retain possession of the vehicle.
The owners called Portland police, who identified Hooper and Swink and secured warrants for their arrests.
Police on Tuesday spotted the minivan in Portland's Hollywood District and used PPB patrol assets, including PPB's SERT team, K-9 unit, and Air Support Unit to arrest Hooper and Swink without incident.
