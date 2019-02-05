KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Two additional suspects were arrested in connection to Kayla Chapman’s murder, according to Kelso police.
Police said they located and arrested 21-year-old Nenemeny W. Ekiek and 23-year-old Erkinson K. Bossy.
Police took Ekiek into custody and he was booked for first-degree murder.
Ekiek was identified as the passenger in the vehicle at the time of the robbery that resulted in the death of Chapman, according to police.
Later on, Vancouver police located the driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as Bossy.
Police attempted to stop a car Bossy was inside around 7:30 p.m. and a pursuit ensued.
ODOT said westbound I-84 is closed at I-205 and eastbound I-84 is closed from I-5 to Cesar Chavez Blvd. due to police activity.
Authorities confirmed that the highway closure was due to the pursuit of Bossy.
I-84 shut down in both directions. We’re up above the scene. Massive police presence. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/z3OG6U90m0— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 6, 2019
The car was finally stopped in Oregon and there were reported to be shots fired, according to police.
Bossy was taken into custody and the Kelso Police Department will seek to extradite him from Oregon for charging in the murder of Chapman.
Another man was arrested for Chapman's murder on Jan. 23 and appeared in court.
Police said there are no further details being released in the case at this time.
