PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two suspects were arrested in the Rose City Park neighborhood Saturday morning.
On Friday, Portland police asked residents to shelter in place between Northeast 51st through 52nd at Northeast Klickitat after they said two possibly armed suspects ran from officers.
According to law enforcement, the incident began around 6:40 p.m. after a driver called to report another driver following him after flashing a gun.
Officers located the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, but the suspect sped away.
Originally police said the vehicle crashed a short time later and the suspects ran from the scene but they learned that after the suspect driver eluded officers, the car did not crash, but the suspects jumped out of the car and it rolled into a curb in the 3100 block of Northeast 51st Avenue.
Police said during the search, officers located one suspect on the roof of an outbuilding. They found another inside an unoccupied residence. No one was injured.
The two suspects were booked into the Multnomah County Detection Center.
Ricky L. Sevier , 31, is charged with attempt to elude by vehicle, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and an outstanding warrant.
Samuel J. Roberts, 32, was charged with delivery of heroin, possession of heroin, second-degree criminal trespass and two outstanding warrants.
Police said the incident is still under investigation
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.