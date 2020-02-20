Police arrest two suspects, ages 18 and 19, after shots fired outside Eugene mall

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested two suspects after shots were fired outside of the Valley River Center mall in Eugene.
Police responded to the parking lot near JCPenney at 2:56 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses said several young men were involved in a dispute and shots were fired into the air.
Police said the shooter left the scene in a lowered, gray Audi sedan.
Police located the car the next day. On Wednesday, Skyler Ray Watkins, 18, of Springfield, was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and menacing.
On Thursday, a second suspect, 19-year-old Kaleb Daniel Odoms of Eugene, turned himself in to police. He was arrested on the charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Good job parenting on these boys. This is how many of the youth of tomorrow are turning out. No guidance or discipline. Good example of the younger generation not getting a good start in life. Probably had no job, living at home, no responsibility and drug addicted parents on welfare.
