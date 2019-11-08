PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police deployed spike strips while chasing a wanted man in Portland Friday morning, eventually ending the chase near Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street.
The wanted man, Matthew S. Harris, 36, has a history of eluding police and was spotted by a central precinct police sergeant near Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street around 11 a.m. getting into a rented van, according to law enforcement.
The sergeant asked for help and then tried to stop Harris.
Another officer used spike strips to pop Harris’ tires, but that didn’t stop him, according to police. Officers used a box-in maneuver to stop and surround Harris near Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street.
Harris was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on multiple warrants. Officers say other charges against Harris are pending.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.