Police arrest woman in connection with theft, assault at N. Portland tow yard; officers still looking for other suspect

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested one of two suspects who they say broke into a north Portland tow yard, stole a pickup truck and then ran over an employee while fleeing the scene.
The incident occurred early Wednesday at 21st Century Towing, located at 8510 N. Kerby Ave.
The employee sustained a broken collar bone but is expected to be OK.
On Sunday, police said the female suspect in the case had been arrested and identified, and the stolen truck was also recovered.
Police say an employee of the tow company came across the stolen truck near Northeast 6th Drive and Northeast Middlefield Road on Saturday. The driver hooked it up to his tow truck so no one could drive away with it and called police. Officers had the truck seized as evidence.
Saturday night, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 1600 block of Northeast 128th Avenue. An anonymous caller said they saw the video of the hit-and-run on television and believed the suspect was there.
When police arrived, they saw the suspect. She ran from officers but was captured and arrested.
Nicole O. Penagos-Clare, 24, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and failure to perform the duties of a driver-injury (C felony).
Detectives are still asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the other suspect, who is described as a white man who is 60 to 70 years old with white hair.
Police also want to locate a van that was possibly used by the suspects.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Nathan Moore at (503) 823-0693 or Nathan.moore@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Sharp at (503) 823-9773 or jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov.
