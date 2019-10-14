PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Street racing enforcement in the Portland metro area led to two arrests over the weekend, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Officers from the North Precinct, the Traffic Division and the Air Support Unit patrolled north and northeast Portland on Sunday night.
Police said the patrol resulted in numerous traffic stops and two arrests.
Daniel E. Lopez, 19, was arrested for reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Weston E. Obrien, 29, was arrested on felony warrants.
Police would like to remind the public that irresponsible driving practices can have a deadly outcome.
So far this year, there have been 53 Major Crash Team activations.
