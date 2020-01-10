PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested and firearms were seized Thursday following a traffic stop in northeast Portland.
The traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said it was part of an investigation that started last year regarding a non-injury shooting.
According to police, officers located a Ruger .380 LCP semi-auto handgun and a SCCY 9mm CPX-2 semi-automatic handgun.
Two people inside the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Justin Coleman and 26-year-old Shawna Cash, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Coleman is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Cash is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092.
