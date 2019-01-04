CORVALLIS, OR (AP) — Corvallis police arrested six people for allegedly squatting in two Oregon State University fraternities this week.
The Gazette-Times reports police made the two first arrests Sunday when a Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity employee doing a walk-through heard people inside the building, which should have been vacant, and called police.
Court documents say officers stopped two people as they exited the building. They reportedly initially told police they hadn't entered the building but police say they found footprints inside that matched theirs.
On Monday, Corvallis police went to the Chi Phi fraternity house and found one man hiding in the basement and three others hiding in a ceiling crawl space.
Each face charges including burglary, criminal mischief and theft of services.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.