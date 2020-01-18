PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police made three arrests and seized an illegally possessed gun following a traffic stop in southeast Portland on Thursday night.
Just before 9 p.m., officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Southeast 142nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Officers had information that a passenger in the car, 24-year-old John J. Weems, had been associating with others involved in gun violence and had a warrant.
During the traffic stop, officers saw a gun in the car.
Weems was arrested on the warrant and two other people inside the car were arrested for interfering with police. Officers seized a 9mm semiautomatic handgun as evidence.
Weems was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for a warrant and parole violation.
Duronte I. Talton, 29, and Kaleb E. Anderson were both booked on a charge of interfering with a peace officer. Anderson faces an additional charge of resisting arrest.
Police say other charges are expected pending further investigation.
