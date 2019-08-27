PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police arrested two people and towed three vehicles on Sunday while officers continue to focus on street racing activity in the north and northeast Portland areas.
Police said the enforcement patrol on Sunday resulted in 18 traffic stops.
Suspects arrested included:
- Harley Johnathan Martinez-Malcon, 18, for two counts each of reckless endangering and reckless driving
- Emily Morgan, 18, for reckless driving and reckless endangering
The Portland Police Bureau reports there have been 35 traffic-related deaths within the city this year, though it's not clear how many of those deaths are related to street racing activity.
The bureau's Major Crash Team has been activated at least 42 times.
