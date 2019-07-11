BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – Police want to speak with additional witnesses after a motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in a collision with a Lexus on State Route 503 in Battle Ground.
According to police, the crash occurred the morning of July 8 at the intersection of SR 503 and Eaton Boulevard.
John Christianson, 58, of Ridgefield, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided with the Daniel S. Berry, 34, of Vancouver, who was driving a 1993 Lexus sedan, according to police.
Berry was headed north on SR 503 and ran a red light at Eaton Boulevard, hitting Christianson, who was headed east on Eaton Boulevard, according to investigators. Debris from the collision hit two nearby vehicles.
Christianson was transported to Peace Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Berry remained at the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators.
Police Thursday said they are seeking additional witnesses to the crash; anyone who may have seen the collision or has information about it is asked to contact Detective Neil Seifert at 360-342-5244 or neil.seifert@cityofbg.org.
