PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are investigating after they say a pickup driver was attacked in downtown Portland on Sunday night and left unconscious with injuries.
The assault occurred just before 10:30 p.m. near Southwest Taylor Street and Broadway. Investigators believe the driver, a man, may have been trying to help a transgender person who had some of their things stolen near Southwest Taylor and 4th Avenue, where the incident began.
The initial accident call to officers reported that protesters were chasing a white Ford truck, which had crashed, with protesters reportedly dragging the driver out of his car, according to officers. A witness before officers arrived on scene said nine or 10 people were "beating the guy," police said.
The driver after the attack was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Police said they are aware of video on social media showing events leading up to the assault of the driver.
" The series of events was carried out in different locations involving many different people," according to police. "This in an ongoing investigation and the Police Bureau will provide further information as it is available."
Police have not been able to contact the person they believe the driver was trying to help and their identity is unknown. Officers would like to speak to the person and ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.
Where's loud mouthed Jo Ann "I Hate the Police" Hardesty? She slammed the Police the other day because they roughed up a few puke RIOTERS but that doesn't fit with her agenda. But now the RIOTERS drag someone from their vehicle and beat him..I guess that's okay with "Predator's Daughter"?
