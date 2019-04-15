TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – The Tualatin Police Department is asking for help after officers arrested a 52-year-old man for encouraging child sex abuse earlier this month.
Eric Warren Brown, of Tualatin, was indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on April 3 for 10 counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree. The investigation began last year when officers received information from the Department of Justice stemming from an Internet Crimes Against Children task force tip, according to police.
The tip alleged Brown was sharing child pornography on websites such as Tumblr, performing internet searches and downloading child pornography on personal devices.
Subsequent to a court authorized search warrant, law enforcement say they located more than 300 images of prepubescent and pubescent children engaged in sexually explicit activity on Brown’s internet accounts and personal devices.
Detectives believe Brown has been involved in similar criminal behavior for many years. They’re asking for help from the public with any information that could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tualatin Police Detective Matthew Messina at 503-691-4843.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.