BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Beaverton police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy who they say left his home.
Officers say they are concerned for Timothy Wu’s mental health, so he is considered missing and endangered.
Police believe Wu is staying in the south Beaverton area, specifically around the Barrows Road, Scholls Ferry Road, Murray Boulevard, and Horizon Boulevard areas.
Wu was last seen wearing gray skinny jeans, a gray zip up hoodie, and black-rimmed glasses.
Police say he is stands 5-feet-four inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information about Wu’s whereabouts is asked to call 503-629-0111 and speak to a Beaverton Police officer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.