PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help finding a woman’s missing Chihuahua after they say a stranger stabbed the woman in the chest while she was waiting for a bus in northeast Portland.
The stabbing occurred Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street bus stop, according to officers, who say the attack appears to have been random and unprovoked.
Police say the suspect in the stabbing is a white man around 30 years old.
Officers say the man stands approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall and has a pudgy build, stubble on his chin and neck, and short dark hair. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a plaid shirt, baggy jeans, white tennis shoes, and a black or white baseball cap, according to law enforcement.
The woman who was stabbed lost control of Damu, her 2-year-old Chihuahua, during the incident. The dog was last seen running in the area of 82nd Avenue near the Banfield Pet Hospital, according to police. Damu does not have a collar or leash and has not been micro-chipped.
Police say anyone who has located Damu or can help them identify the suspect in this case should contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0416.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
