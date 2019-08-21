PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for help finding a missing 50-year-old man they say is living with a traumatic brain injury.
Ronald Charves was last seen Wednesday at 2 p.m. near Multnomah Village. Charves due to his injury will not know how to get home on his own, according to officers.
Police describe Charves as a bald white man who stands approximately 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds. Charves was last seen wearing glasses, a white hoody, blue jeans and blue and white Nike shoes, according to law enforcement.
Anyone who sees Charves is asked to call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information about Charves should call Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or email missing@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.