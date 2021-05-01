VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver Police Department asks for the public's help to find a missing 80-year-old man.
Raymon L. Hall left his house in the 3000 block of Northeast 86th Avenue in a blue 1999 Ford Escort on Friday, according to VPD.
Hall is a white man, approximately 5'9 and 260 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap.
Police said he suffers from serious medical conditions.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
