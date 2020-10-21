PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for help finding a Portland man who has been missing for 10 days and is believed to be in danger.
Chase Stevens, 31, was last seen leaving his home in the 3500 block of Northeast Mathison Place on Oct. 11 around 1:30 p.m.
Stevens was last known to be traveling through Banks near Highway 26, according to Portland police.
Stevens is white, stands approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighs around 190 pounds. He has no obvious scars, marks, or tattoos.
Police say Stevens might have a gun and could be driving his grey 2013 Ford Escape SUV with Oregon license place 506GCU. Police say community members should not contact Stevens and should instead call police, though there is no indication that he is any danger to the public.
Anyone who sees Stevens or his SUV is asked to contact Portland Police Missing Persons Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or missing@portlandpolice.gov.
