FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Forest Grove man.
According to officers, Richard W. Randosh, 54, was last seen by family Feb. 13 around 10 p.m.
Randosh left all of his personal items at his home in Forest Grove, including his vehicle, wallet and cell phone, the police department says.
Randosh is believed to have been wearing a large green U.S. Army-style parka with white fur around the hood and black pants; officers say he is thought to be carrying a green camouflage army-style backpack.
Randosh is five-feet-ten-inches tall, has short balding brown hair, a beard, and brown eyes with a mole under his right eye, according to police.
Law enforcement says Randosh has family in Washington state and could be anywhere in the Portland metro area.
Anyone who sees Randosh or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County dispatch center at 503-629-0111 or the Forest Grove Police Department at 503-992-3260.
