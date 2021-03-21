HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Hillsboro Police Department is asking for help finding a man missing since Saturday.
Miguel Harp was last seen near 2185 Northwest 185th Avenue at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. Police said Harp is insulin-dependent and is medically fragile.
Harp is described as 6' tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes, scruffy facial hair and balding brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a green and gray hunting coat with a hood, blue jeans, black athletic shoes and a black knit hat.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call Hillsboro Police Department and refer to missing person case #21-24443.
