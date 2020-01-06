TOLEDO, OR (KPTV) – Police in Lincoln County are asking for help finding a missing teenager.
Maryah Sanchez, 14, was last seen Jan. 4 and is possibly in the Lincoln City area, according to the Toledo Police and Public Safety Department.
Sanchez has brown eyes, shoulder-length black curly hair, and was last seen wearing a black-and-white hooded sweatshirt and light blue skinny jeans, according to law enforcement. Sanchez stands approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 165-175 pounds, and has a shaved line in her left eyebrow.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Toledo police at 541-336-5555 and reference case number T20200009.
