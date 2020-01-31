VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Jovanni Chavez was last seen in the 3200 block of Grand Boulevard on Thursday around 1 p.m.
Chavez is Hispanic, stands around 5-feet-8-inches tall, and weighs around 170 pounds, according to police.
He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a tiger on it and black jeans.
Anyone with information on Chavez’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
