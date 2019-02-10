HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for a person of interest after responding to a shooting near Hillsboro’s Sunset Esplanade Sunday night.
The shooting occurred inside a home in the 2700 block of Southeast Tumblestone Drive around 4:16 p.m. and left one woman hospitalized with a serious gunshot wound, according to officers.
The police department is asking for the public’s help finding 61-year-old Fidencio Diaz-Eguiza.
Diaz-Eguiza stands approximately five-feet-ten-inches and weighs around 220 pounds, according to police.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who lives across the street from the shooting scene. Karen Anderson says she woke up from a nap this afternoon to see police lights in her neighborhood.
"I was shocked," Anderson said.
Investigators were at the scene for several hours Sunday night and ask anyone with additional information to call 911.
