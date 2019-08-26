VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking for help finding a man from Vancouver last seen riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Police say Kevin S. Ellis, 42, left his home late Saturday morning on his black 2011 Harley Davidson V-Rod motorcycle with skulls and flames on it.
He told a family member that evening he was in Portland and would be home in about an hour, but never returned home, according to law enforcement.
Family members say Ellis has been experiencing dizziness lately.
According to police, Ellis stands approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs around 260 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
