GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help finding four WaveRunners and two trailers stolen from Gresham Powersports on April 16.
Together, the items are valued at more than $56,000, according to investigators.
According to police, a stolen U-Haul truck used the theft was recovered on Monday, along with three lawn mowers stolen from another business. Police have provided a description of the items stolen from Gresham Powersports:
Waverunners:
- 2020 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO Red/White
- 2020 Yamaha VX Cruiser HO Silver/Yellow
- 2020 Yamaha VX Cruiser HO Silver/Yellow
- 2020 Yamaha GP1800R Blue/Silver
Trailers:
- Karavan WC-2450-84-L
- Karavan WC-2450-84-L
Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Detective Boyd at 503-618-2658.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.