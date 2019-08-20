FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Forest Grove police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from her care facility Tuesday.
Linda Lowery went missing from her care facility near Hawthorne Street and Oak Street around 11 a.m., according to police.
Officers say they are concerned and would like to return the woman to her home.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Forest Grove Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
