Police ask for help ID’ing suspect in string of Vancouver robberies

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect involved in a string of robberies in the Portland and Vancouver metro area.
According to police, the suspect is targeting a specific retail store chain and focusing on fragrance merchandise.
The suspect appears to be an adult African-American man in his twenties with a slim to medium physical build, with a goatee and a medium complexion, police said.
So far, there has been 14 incidents involving the same suspect that happened in Vancouver, Gresham, Portland and Hillsboro, police said. The suspect has threatened store employees in at least two of those incidents.
Anyone with information about the incidents can make an anonymous call/text the Vancouver Police Department’s West Precinct at 360-487-7355.
