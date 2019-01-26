Police ask for help identifying injured man

Portland Police are asking for help identifying a man who was critically hurt and is in a local hospital.
The unidentified man was found near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Knapp Street around 7:51 a.m. on Friday, January 25.
Medical personnel responded and took the man to the hospital.
Officers are not sure how the man was hurt.
The man is described as white, in his mid-to-late 20’s, with a thin build and brown hair.
He has several distinct tattoos, which include “Born in Florida” and “Made in Oregon.”
Detectives have not been able to identify the man using traditional methods.
Anyone with information on who the man is or how he was injured is asked to contact the Portland Police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case #19-28074.
