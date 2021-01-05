WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package.
The porch theft occurred on Monday at about 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hardcastle Avenue.
The suspect was caught on Ring video taking one package and riding away on a bike heading toward Legion Park. According to police, an empty package was later located at the park.
Police said the suspect appears to be a man about 20 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark brown jacket with a black hood and black shoulders, as well as black jeans. His was seen riding a black BMX-style bicycle.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Woodburn police at 503-982-2345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.