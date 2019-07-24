Police ask for help identifying man suspected of stabbing woman in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect they say stabbed a 28-year-old woman in northeast Portland.
They’re also asking for help identifying a woman who may have witnessed the stabbing June 16 near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street.
The woman is not related to the incident, according to police.
Investigators say, the suspect, a man, fled the scene after stabbing the victim around 11:45 p.m. Police say the suspect was caught on video and believe he is a danger to the public. The woman who may have witnessed the stabbing is also seen in the video.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sharp at (503)823-9773 or jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Samora at (503) 823-0416 or shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov.
