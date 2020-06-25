GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.
On June 16, at around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Good Neighbor Market, located at 491 Southeast 162nd Avenue.
Police said the suspect jumped over the counter and began filling his backpack with merchandise.
The suspect shoved and punched the employee, according to police.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s, medium height with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a "Riot Society" logo on the back with a skull, skeleton hand pouring a bottle of beer, and the saying "one for the homies."
Witnesses saw the suspect ride away on a bicycle towards the area of Southeast 160th Avenue and Southeast Alder Street.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Tim Snider at Tim.Snider@greshamoregon.gov.
'Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect who punched employee at Gresham market' Hmm..... Kinda hard to tell cause he was wearing a ***mask!***
