PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for FOX 12's Most Wanted who are accused of stealing phones from a Verizon store.
Police said two men stole two iPhones at the Verizon, located at 3959 Southeast Powell Boulevard, on March 4.
When the suspects fled the scene, police said a sales associate was hit by the suspect's vehicle and suffered a minor injury.
Police are seeking the public's help identifying the two suspects.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect can leave a tip on the Portland Police Bureau's CanYouIDME page: www.portlandoregon.gov/police/canyouidme/read.cfm?id=250604
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.