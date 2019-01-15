Police ask for help identifying ‘suspicious’ man at Salem Walmart

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for help identifying a man they say was behaving suspiciously at a Walmart store in Salem.
The suspicious behavior was reported on Jan. 10.
Officers say the man grasped a woman at the store on Commercial Street SE and tried to lead her to his vehicle. Police say the woman removed herself from the situation with help from store employees, who intervened after she made eye contact with them.
The police department is now asking for the community’s help finding the suspect.
The man is described by the victim and witnesses as being average height and having a stocky build.
He was seen driving from the scene in a 2000s-decade green truck without license plates, though the exact make and model of the vehicle are unknown.
Investigators ask anyone who has information about the man in the images above to call the Salem Police Department Tips Line at 503-588-8477.
