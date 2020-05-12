PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say fired shots in front a northeast Portland home on Monday.
Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of shot fired in the area of Northeast 63rd Avenue and Northeast Hoyt Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found four .45 caliber casings in the street.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) responded and began an investigation.
According to police, the investigation revealed that at around 5:30 p.m. a resident in the 700 block of NE 63rd Avenue talked to a woman who was picking flowers, which were purple Irises, in their front yard without permission. The homeowner asked to the woman to stop picking the flowers, and the woman left in a white 4-door hatchback driving southbound on NE 63rd Avenue.
Police said at 5:56 p.m., a similar white hatchback drove by and four gunshots were fired in front of the resident's home.
Witness stated the vehicle was driven by a woman, according to police.
Police released footage of the suspected white hatchback.
Officers did not locate any property damage. Police said evidence suggests the shooter fired into the air.
Anyone with information about the vehicles, the woman picking the flowers, or the woman who shot the firearm, is asked to contact Sgt. Duilio at 503-823-2109 or ken.duilio@portlandoregon.gov.
Nice to see gender equality in drive-by shootings, Potland is so progressive!
Well, a couple of things come to mind here. For one, why do people with guns leave their cartridges as evidence? That's just dumb. Secondly, the homeowner was being just a bit too provincial if you ask me. Those irises don't belong to her..they belong to the earth.
Nissan Versa? Hope they catch them, only a matte of time they point the gun at someone and not into the air.
