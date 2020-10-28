OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who stole a wallet and then used the victim's credit card to get cash.
Police said the theft of the wallet occurred at Willamette Falls Hospital, located at 1500 Division Street, on Friday.
The same day, police said the female suspect used the victim's stolen credit card to get a cash advance in the amount of $900 at Advantis Credit Union in Portland.
The suspect is described as a White woman with brown hair. She was seen wearing a tan sweater, legging-type pants and tan boots.
Police said the suspect was accompanied by a Black woman who was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants, and is believed to have acted as a lookout during the theft.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect and her accomplice are asked to contact the Oregon City police tip line at 503-496-1616 or email Officer Garrett at dgarrett@orcity.org.
Ya know..it's not that hard to find a job. Employers are always looking for good, honest, dependable employees, and they tend to reward those who work hard. One can even get a second job if they want to get ahead. I've done that a time or two when I was younger, and things were a little lean. But to go into a hospital and steal from patients, from hospital staff, or from visitors, is about as low as it gets. Pictures are pretty clear. If anyone who knows these two has any character at all, if they have a soul, they'll call the cops and drop a dime on the thieves.
