SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a string of robberies in Salem that left two people hurt.
Officers responded to a report of a beer theft at a 7/11 convenience store in the 2000 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast on June 29 around 1:20 a.m. Officers in the area were later contacted by multiple victims who said they were robbed and their property stolen.
The victims provided a description of the suspects, which matched the description of the suspects believed to be involved in the earlier beer theft, according to police.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital to be treated for potentially serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crime scene was located nearby, which further connected the robbery suspects to the suspects who stole the beer from the convenience store, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes are asked to call the Salem police crime TIPS line at 503-588-8477.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
