Police ask for help locating missing 28-year-old Gresham woman

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old woman.
Police say Courtney Tolan was last seen on Wednesday at about 2 p.m. leaving her Gresham home near 162nd Avenue and Glisan Street.
They say she is having mental health issues and that her family is worried about her.
Tolan is about 5’ 5” tall and weighs about 185 pounds. She has red/pink dyed hair and hazel eyes.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants and carrying a large red and white purse.
No vehicle information was available.
Anyone with information on Tolan’s whereabouts is asked to call Gresham police.
